Lucy Robson Tosses Golf Ball Into Cup Without Looking In New Trick Shot Video

Lucy Robson’s latest golf trick-shot video is wild.

The star golfer, who is known for her impressive trick shot videos, launched a ball into a red solo cup using a club.

Now, that might not sound too crazy, but she didn't even have to look in order to get it done. She just fired away.

Watch the video below. I think you're going to be very impressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on May 22, 2019 at 9:24am PDT

How does Robson always pull off such impressive trick shots? She's firing balls into cups, past dude's faces, and more.

I'm not sure I could pull off any of her shots, and I rarely count out my ability to do anything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on May 16, 2019 at 4:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on May 13, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on May 1, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Apr 21, 2019 at 7:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Apr 3, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

I have absolutely no idea what she’ll do next for her fans around the world, but I have no doubt it’ll be insanely impressive.

As I’ve said before, we really need to get some of these popular golfers on Instagram to get into matches with each other.

That’d be pay-per-view content that would explode.