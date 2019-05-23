A Tribute To Michael Avenatti’s Dead Presidential Candidacy (2018-2019)

There was a time when many in the establishment media viewed disgraced celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti as the country’s savior from President Donald Trump. Around this time last year, many were speculating that Avenatti could take on Trump in 2020.

Much has changed since then.

WATCH A TRIBUTE VIDEO:

During a segment last May, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle stated, “I am intrigued, I’m excited, I’m scared, I’m a little grossed out. And you know what? I owe Michael Avenatti an apology. For the last few weeks, I’ve been saying, ‘Enough, already, Michael, I’ve seen you everywhere. What do you have left to say?’ I was wrong, brother. You have a lot to say. The Democrats could learn something from you. You are messing with Trump a lot more than they are.”

Her comments about Avenatti were common among members of the liberal media. They also gave him a platform for him to push his personal agenda.

Avenatti made 147 appearances on MSNBC and CNN during a 10-week period around the time of Ruhle’s comments. Of those appearances, 131 of them came on either CNN or MSNBC, with 74 coming on CNN and 57 on MSNBC. Avenatti most frequently appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360.” He also made 16 appearances on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.” (RELATED: CNN Hosts Avenatti 59 Times In Two Months)

As his stardom continued to rise, Avenatti co-hosted “The View.” Guest host Ana Navarro praised the celebrity lawyer in the highest terms comparing him to the Holy Spirit.

Last July, CNN’s Chris Cillizza wrote a column the day after Avenatti announced he was “exploring” a presidential run titled, “President Michael Avenatti? Never say never!“

Months later during appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter,” Stelter said he took the lawyer “seriously as a contender” to take on Trump in 2020.

Despite all of the aspirations media members had for Avenatti, his campaign likely is dead on arrival, now that he potentially faces more than four centuries in prison.

Follow Mike on Twitter