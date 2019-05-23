Milwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer Says There’s ‘No Place’ For Drake’s Courtside Behavior

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer doesn’t sound like he’s too impressed with Drake’s behavior on the court.

The star musician has gotten a ton of attention recently because he rubbed Raptors head coach Nick Nurse’s shoulders late in Toronto’s game four win. The Bucks coach doesn’t want too much more of that.

“There’s certainly no place for fans — or whatever Drake is for the Raptors — on the court. There’s boundaries and lines for a reason,” Budenholzer told the media Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

I generally hate complainers, especially those who complain after losing, but Budenholzer is 100% correct here. Is Drake a fan or is he running the team? I’m honestly not sure. Could you imagine the reaction if any other fan in the stadium walked up to the head coach or a player and started massaging their shoulders?

A fight would start immediately. Yet, when it’s Drake, it’s apparently not a problem at all. This is an NBA game, and there’s a reason the league doesn’t let fans on the floor.

Again, I hate complainers. They’re the worst, but I have to agree with Budenholzer. I like Drake’s music. It can really bang at times, but he needs to knock this junk off. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Forward Danny Green Wears Jacket Honoring Stuart Scott And Craig Sager)

I understand he’s kind of become the unofficial face of the Raptors, but it still doesn’t matter. He’s either a fan or part of the team. He can’t be both.

If Toronto wants him on the sidelines, then officially put him on the payroll. Otherwise, somebody needs to chill out and sit the hell down.

The playoffs aren’t his concert and he shouldn’t be behaving any different than any other courtside fan.

You can catch game five of the series tonight on TNT at 8:30 EST. It’s currently tied 2-2, and we’ll have to see if Drake shows up with his antics in Milwaukee.

