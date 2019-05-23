All-Big Ten Nebraska Linebacker Mohamed Barry Tells Me To ‘Keep That Same Energy’ As Feud Continues To Escalate

The feud between Wisconsin and Nebraska has continued to escalate, and it appears we’re speeding towards the brink.

As you all know, I wrote a piece ripping apart the idea anybody should expect Nebraska to win the Big Ten West as long as Wisconsin is still legally allowed to play college football.

Nebraska was once a proud football program. Now, they’re a joke in the Big Ten. Despite that fact, some want you to believe they can beat Wisconsin. There’s a better chance I’m married to six models by tomorrow than the Cornhuskers beat the Badgers. https://t.co/MnfGcwpyAx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 21, 2019

After all, the Badgers have comparatively thrashed the Cornhuskers since they joined the Big Ten. It’s since blown up, and I think it’s safe to say the Wisconsin/Nebraska feud is becoming one of the hottest in all of sports.

Here are the respective records of Wisconsin and Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten: Wisconsin: 81-28, 2 B1G titles, 5 division titles, 4 major bowl appearances Nebraska: 60-43, 0 B1G titles, 1 division title, 0 major bowl appearances. Crawl back into a hole. https://t.co/hsHkUGHPtV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 21, 2019

Now, Nebraska’s star linebacker Mohamed Barry is getting involved, and told me to “Keep that same energy buddy…”

Keep that same energy buddy… — MoBarry (@BarrySwavey) May 23, 2019

My friends, if this was a situation between two nuclear armed powers, we’d now be at the time when important people were evacuated to undisclosed locations and Strategic Air Command was sent airborne in preparation for imminent strikes. (RELATED: Nebraska Fans Get Triggered, Have Meltdown After Being Reminded They’re Not As Good As Wisconsin)

This is the brink. This is what it’s all about. It’s May and we’ve got the entire college football world on pins and needles. This is the modern day Cuban Missile Crisis.

Instead of two nations with nuclear weapons, we have two of the most historic football programs in the history of America racing towards smashing the red button.

Most of you probably expect me to take some shots at Barry. That’s not going to happen. I called out Nebraska, and I believe every single word I said to be accurate.

Players for the Cornhuskers shouldn’t take that without saying anything. I’m glad to see there’s at least one guy on the roster with some fight in him.

I want my article pinned up all over the stadium. I want it to fuel the dreams and nightmares of Nebraska players. No feud is great when it’s a massive mismatch. Show me what type of fight you have, Cornhuskers!

We’ll meet Nov. 16 in Lincoln, and I only expect this whole thing to get ratcheted up as more time passes. We’re at the brink and I have no intentions of dialing back.

Welcome to the world of college football. Stew on it, Nebraska. Remember my face, remember my name and remember every single word I said.

It’ll make it all that much sweeter in November when you throw everything you’ve got at Wisconsin, and we respond by smashing you into the curb.

