Ocasio-Cortez Defends Democrat Whose ‘Appalling Accusation’ Was Stricken From Record

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended a fellow Democrat who argued in a Wednesday hearing that the deaths of migrant children in U.S. custody were “intentional.”

“Yesterday, GOP moved to silence Lauren Underwood’s words bc she had the audacity to say the obvious: that stealing children away from their parents, trafficking, & caging them w/o end is intended to do harm,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “They tried to silence her; make her back down. She didn’t. Be proud.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez And Warren Express Disappointment Over Female Lead In ‘GoT’ Ending)

Underwood, a Democrat representative from Illinois, had claimed a day earlier that Republicans, and specifically the Trump administration, had intentionally chosen a policy that they knew would result in harm or death to migrant children.

What neither Ocasio-Cortez nor Underwood acknowledged was the fact that the family separation policy had been adopted in part to reduce the trafficking of children, and neither mentioned the hundreds of children who had been removed from adults who were not actually their parents or even relatives, some of whom had been “rented” in order to help a single adult gain entry to the U.S. more easily.

Additionally, neither brought up the fact that the detention centers — the cages they referenced — were also in use during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Follow Virginia on Twitter

Tags : alexandria ocasio cortez border patrol migrant children
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller