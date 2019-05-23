Oregon State Student Dies After Falling Off Cliff While Taking A Photo

An Oregon State University student died after falling from a popular mountain lookout while trying to take a photo.

Michelle Casey, 22, reportedly fell 100 feet after stepping over a railing and slipping while taking photos with her boyfriend at Neahkahnie Mountain, which overlooks the ocean, according to a report published Thursday by Fox News.

Police reported receiving a 911 call Sunday around 10:16 a.m.

Casey had “landed in a tree which prevented her from continuing into the ocean,” officials claimed in a press release. She was unconscious but breathing when she was found. Cannon Beach Rope Rescue team arrived on the scene at 10:51 a.m., but it took more than an hour to free Casey. (RELATED: Man Survives Fall Into Most Active Volcano In Hawaii)

Rescue efforts were complicated due to the almost “vertical” drop, according to Lt. Gordon McGraw. After being rescued Casey was airlifted to a hospital in Oregon but died from her injuries later that night.

McGraw confirmed to Fox News that Casey had been an organ donor and her organs had already saved two lives.

Casey had just finished up her sophomore year at Oregon State University. She was studying to earn a degree in kinesiology. Her family described the rising junior as having a “bubbly personality” and an avid lover of the outdoors.