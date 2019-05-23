Pelosi Offers Prayers For Trump Again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is praying for President Donald Trump Thursday, marking the second time in a week that she offered her prayers for the president.

“Again, I pray for the president of the United States,” Pelosi said Thursday on Capitol Hill. “I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

The House speaker expressed concern for the president’s well-being, referencing Trump’s departure from an infrastructure meeting with Democratic leaders Wednesday.

Pelosi also said Wednesday that she will pray for Trump after a surprise press conference where Trump demanded Democrats stop investigating him and accusing his administration of Russian collusion. (RELATED: Pelosi Says She Will ‘Pray’ For Trump After Surprise Presser Blasting Democrats)

The president had left an infrastructure meeting Wednesday and said he would not continue negotiating with the Democrats until they ceased their investigations. This followed Pelosi’s statement at a press conference that Trump is involved in a “cover-up.”

“Maybe it was lack of confidence on his part that he really couldn’t match the greatness of the challenge that we have — wasn’t really respectful of the Congress and the White House working together. He just took a pass,” Pelosi said in the press conference Wednesday morning. “It just makes me wonder why he did that. In any event, I pray for the President of the United States.”

