Pelosi Wants Trump’s Family To Stage An Intervention ‘For The Good Of The Country’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doubled down Thursday, saying once again that she was praying for President Donald Trump and suggesting that his family ought to stage an intervention.

Referencing the Wednesday infrastructure meeting from which the president left abruptly, Pelosi questioned his fitness for office and added, “I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

Pelosi also repeated her earlier claims that at least some of the president’s behavior constituted “impeachable offenses,” but drew no specific connections. (RELATED: Pelosi Offers Prayers For Trump Again)

When asked to clarify what she might have meant, particularly with regard to the president’s staff staging an intervention, Pelosi made it clear that she was making an indirect reference to Article 25 proceedings.

Pelosi claimed that Trump had pounded his fist on the table before declaring the meeting over and “storming out” to his press conference.

The president said otherwise, however, explaining in a Thursday morning tweet that he had remained calm throughout the entire meeting. “I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media,” he tweeted.

