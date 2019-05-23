Pelosi Wants Trump’s Family To Stage An Intervention ‘For The Good Of The Country’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doubled down Thursday, saying once again that she was praying for President Donald Trump and suggesting that his family ought to stage an intervention.

Referencing the Wednesday infrastructure meeting from which the president left abruptly, Pelosi questioned his fitness for office and added, “I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

“I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she “prays” for Pres. Trump after he walked out of a meeting with congressional Democrats. https://t.co/PMmIlVPOIm pic.twitter.com/bHUnD2NflK — ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2019

Pelosi also repeated her earlier claims that at least some of the president’s behavior constituted “impeachable offenses,” but drew no specific connections. (RELATED: Pelosi Offers Prayers For Trump Again)

PELOSI SAYS SHE WISHES THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, TRUMP’S FAMILY WOULD HAVE AN “INTERVENTION” WITH PRESIDENT FOR GOOD OF COUNTRY PELOSI SAYS TRUMP’S BEHAVIOR IN TERMS OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE ARE IN PLAIN SIGHT, CANNOT BE DENIED, ARE IMPEACHABLE OFFENSES (via @reuters) — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) May 23, 2019

When asked to clarify what she might have meant, particularly with regard to the president’s staff staging an intervention, Pelosi made it clear that she was making an indirect reference to Article 25 proceedings.

.@GlennThrush to Pelosi: “Can you explain the comment you made about staff making an intervention” on Trump?

Pelosi: “Statutory intervention? That would be good. Article 25. That’s a good idea. I’ll take it up with my caucus, not that they haven’t been thinking about it.” — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) May 23, 2019

Pelosi, hinting that her call for a Trump intervention after “he flipped” at WH was reference to 25th amendment: “that’s up to his Cabinet and his family and his staff. this is not behavior that rises to the dignity of the office of the president” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 23, 2019

Pelosi claimed that Trump had pounded his fist on the table before declaring the meeting over and “storming out” to his press conference.

The president said otherwise, however, explaining in a Thursday morning tweet that he had remained calm throughout the entire meeting. “I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media,” he tweeted.

I was extremely calm yesterday with my meeting with Pelosi and Schumer, knowing that they would say I was raging, which they always do, along with their partner, the Fake News Media. Well, so many stories about the meeting use the Rage narrative anyway – Fake & Corrupt Press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

