Penn State Prof Working As Uber Driver Accused Of Kidnapping Three Women

Three women accused a Pennsylvania State University professor of kidnapping them while he worked a second job as an Uber driver.

Richard Lomotey, 36, allegedly kidnapped and harassed two women on May 11, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Police arrested him the same day, according to ABC News.

Officials connected the Penn State assistant professor to a second case that occurred on May 11 and charged him with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, assault and reckless endangerment.

The woman in the second case paid Lomotey $10 for a ride, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Uber does not allow cash payments, however.

Lomotey allegedly asked the woman about her relationship status and attempted to lock her in the car when she did not want to date him, according to the complaint.

The woman and Lomotey allegedly got into a fight and the victim’s bra and shirt were ripped. She reportedly opened the car’s door while it was moving and escaped.

The other two women reported a similar story, where Lomotey allegedly locked the doors. They added that Lomotey ignored map directions on the Uber app and said he “wanted to get with them.” The two women were also able to escape.

“These allegations are deeply troubling,” Penn State said to The Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday. “He has been put on leave and will not be in the classroom. As this is a criminal matter, we cannot comment further.”

Lomotey is in the Allegheny County Jail and was not able to post bail Monday, NBC reported. (RELATED: Uber Launches Campus Safety Initiative After SC Student’s Death An LA Sexual Assaults)

University of Pittsburgh Director of Media Relations Joe Miksch also confirmed to TheDCNF that Lomotey taught part-time at the School of Computing and Information in the spring 2019 semester.

“As of the end of the semester, he is no longer under contract with the University of Pittsburgh,” Miksch said.

Lomotey drove with Uber for a couple of months, but the ride-sharing service removed his access to the app.

“What’s been described is unacceptable,” an Uber spokesperson told TheDCNF Thursday. “The driver’s access to the app has been removed and we stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement to support their investigation.”

