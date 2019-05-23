Minnesota Football Coach P.J. Fleck Says Recruits Can’t Visit Other Places

Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck doesn’t want his recruits visiting any other schools.

Fleck said the following Wednesday, according to the Star Tribune:

I have a rule: You commit to me, you can’t go see another place. Not because I’m insecure. But if you want to be committed, you’re going to be committed. Too many people teach young people to be committed but also one foot in and one foot out. … You’ve got to be all in.

I love this from Fleck. Makes perfect sense. You have to be fully committed to wherever you are in the world of sports. Nothing can change in the world of college football ever.

It’s like when P.J. Fleck got a six-year extension from Western Michigan, and then refused to coach anywhere else until he coached out every single day of that contract.

Oh wait, that’s not at all what happened with Fleck. He committed to Western Michigan and then cut and run for Minnesota at the first chance he had. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

Sorry, I was confused there for a second. After all, a man who preaches about commitment certainly wouldn’t live by a double standard, right?

Am I pouring it on enough yet? Because the sarcasm should be oozing through your screen at this point.

I don’t blame a coach cutting out for a nice payday at a bigger program, and I don’t blame a verbally committed kid exploring options.

Some kids commit before fully blowing up on the recruiting scene, and things change once bigger schools come calling. If Fleck doesn’t understand that fact, then he doesn’t understand the business he’s working in.

If Fleck truly won’t take a commit who visits elsewhere, then he’s going to lose out on a lot of guys. You won’t see me complaining if Minnesota falls off a cliff. They’re our little brother to the west, and I won’t lose one second of sleep if Fleck tanks the program with his stupid philosophies.

