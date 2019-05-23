Politicians Are Gridlocking DC, But Everyday Americans Are Paying The Price

The tension between President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has escalated yet again, leading to a new round of deadlock in Washington, D.C.

Trump announced that he would be dropping all negotiations relating to the proposed $2 trillion infrastructure bill in response to Pelosi saying, “We believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed Trump’s comments about refusing to work with Democrats, unless they drop all ongoing investigations, in an interview with CNN Thursday morning.

“It’s real simple — you can’t go down two tracks. We’re either gonna have to agree that we want to solve problems for the country, we want to come together, we want to work together … or we can fight,” she said.

Pelosi then reportedly said that President Trump “wants to be impeached” and later added, “I pray for the President of the United States. I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.” (RELATED: Pelosi Wants Trump’s Family To Stage An Intervention ‘For The Good Of The Country’)

