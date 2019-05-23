Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter’s ‘Hypothesis’ When Asked About Margot Robbie

Quentin Tarantino wasn’t in an overly talkative mood at the Cannes Film Festival.

The legendary film director, who has defended Roman Polanski and had a long working history with Harvey Weinstein, is at Cannes to show the world “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and the initial word is: The film is incredible.

However, Tarantino wasn’t excited to discuss Margot Robbie’s role in the film.

“I just reject your hypothesis,” Tarantino responded when asked why Margot Robbie didn’t speak more during the film Wednesday, according to the LA Times. (RELATED: Check Out Photos Of Brad Pitt And Leonard DiCaprio On The Set Of The Charles Manson Film)

Robbie also interjected and told the media, “I got a lot of time to explore the character even without speaking. Rarely do I get to spend so much time on my own as a character. That was actually an interesting thing for me to do as an actor.”

A couple things to unfold here. First, I love when reporters and members of the media question why a director did or didn’t do something a certain way. Yes, I realize that’s a shade hypocritical given the things I’ve said about “Game of Thrones,” but that’s an exception.

Did the reporter expect Tarantino to re-shoot the entire movie to appease people who want Robbie to have more lines? Give me a break.

It’s Tarantino’s film, and he’s going to do what he wants with it. Maybe, just maybe, we shouldn’t question the artistic decisions of one of the best directors in the game.

Secondly, I love the fact he just chose to “reject” the question. I need to start working that into more of my daily debates.

Oh, you asked me something I don’t like? I reject your hypothesis and premise. You don’t like something I did? I reject your ideas. I reject your right to even question me.

Is that arrogant? Yes, but it’s also laugh-out-loud funny. I can see the smug look on Tarantino’s face right now. Of course, the reporter was probably trying to hint at some level of sexism, which is ridiculous to imply against the man behind “Kill Bill.”

No matter what you think about Tarantino’s films, you have to admit his response to the media in this case was absolutely golden.

