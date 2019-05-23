REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Wraps Up Season 2 With Very Solid Finale Episode

“SEAL Team” Season 2 is in the books, and it went out with a very good finale on CBS.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SPOILERS BELOW. DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP.

Right away, I want to say the finale wasn’t what I thought it would. We knew from the preview there was a risk that Bravo was going to be split up, and we knew there’d be at least one more major mission.

That had me concerned we would lose a couple characters before the credits rolled, but that didn’t happen. Bravo slipped in, smoked some terrorists and went home. It was a very cool action sequence, but relatively tame, all things considered. (RELATED: Watch The Preview For ‘SEAL Team’ Season 2 Finale ‘Never Out Of The Fight’)

One of the main plot points is the fact it cost Mandy her job when she gave intel to the Indian government, which was used to kill a terrorist who had been snitching to the CIA. Would she do things differently if given the choice? I doubt it. Mandy is all about the guys.

The real meat of the episode came in the backend when we saw Brett’s funeral. As you all know, the show has done an incredible job shining a light on PTSD, TBI and the failures of the VA this season. There have been many powerful moments, but none might have been more powerful than we saw Brett kill himself after not getting treatment for a TBI.

At the funeral, Clay speaks about all the ways Brett was failed before he killed himself. It was another awesome moment for a show, and I really have to give props to CBS, the writers, actors, producers and everybody else involved for using the massive platform at their disposal to bring attention to a dark issue.

The funeral ends with all the Bravo members slamming their pins into the coffin of the fallen hero.

In the final moments of the show, Jason gives a speech about all the men drinking in a bar and all the physical sacrifices they’ve made for America. Despite how much each man has paid, it’s clear they wouldn’t trade it for anything. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team‘ Star Max Thieriot Discusses Season 2, Teases Some ‘Great Action’ In Coming Episodes)

We see Clay and Stella reunite (which I was hoping for from the moment they went their separate ways), Ray baptizes his child, Sonny and Davis get coffee in a heartwarming moment, Mandy begins to realize her new reality as she looks out at the rain from her awful new office and we see Jason walk out of his sold and empty house.

In the closing moments, Jason stares into the camera and asks, “How am I doing?” after being asked the same question by a bartender.

The viewers are left wondering just how much the events of Season 2 are truly weighing on the leader of Bravo as the credits roll.

It was another awesome season of the show, and I can’t wait to see what we get in season three. One of the main reasons I’ve been so drawn to the show is the fact it focuses on a lot more than big explosions and scenes of that nature.

Don’t get me wrong. “SEAL Team” has plenty of action, but the fact the season finale focused so much on Brett’s death and life off the battlefield is further proof the show is about a hell of a lot more than shootout scenes.

Season 3 should be just as great. I can’t wait to see what “SEAL Team” has for us next.

