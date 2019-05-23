Rita Ora’s Jewelry Worth $4 Million Left On Airplane On The Way Back From Cannes

A woman transporting $4 million of jewelry to actress Rita Ora for the Cannes Film Festival reportedly almost lost the jewelry before arriving.

The woman allegedly left her carry-on holding the loaned luxury jewelry on a plane in Nice, France after traveling from London, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Before the jewelry was discovered missing, the plane was already on its way back to London.

“Someone with their head in the clouds nearly lost several million,” a police source said. The source claimed the jewelry was recovered and returned to the courier. (RELATED: Drake’s New Diamond Jacket Costs Over Half-A-Million Dollars)

The British singer walked the carpet at the French film festival wearing a beautiful white bustier dress and a massive diamond necklace, according to reports.

If I were this woman, I would be so scared that I was going to lose my job. If someone had found that bag with $4 million worth of jewelry in it, it would definitely never have been found.

How do you just forget a bag that has valuable inside worth that much money? I’ve left things places before, but this just seems silly. Her whole job was to get this jewelry to Cannes for Ora. She literally had no other job.