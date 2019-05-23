Watch ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer

The first trailer for “Terminator: Dark Fate” was released Thursday, and it’s awesome.

According to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday, the film will ignore everything that came after “T2” and is a direct sequel.

Former stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are both returning in their worldwide famous roles from the original films. Judging from the trailer, it appears like the terminators now have some kind of human hybrid in a protective role. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

I’m not sure how they went about that but the main female appears to be both a real person and have the abilities of a robot.

Give it a watch below:

I’m not sure about all of you, but I think this movie looks awesome. Getting Arnold back in the mix is clutch, and ignoring anything after “T2” is probably also a smart decision.

Just get back to basics. Let Schwarzenegger kill a bunch of stuff, let Hamilton excel in a protective role, and everything else will take care of itself.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” will be released November 1, and it looks like it might be one of the best action films of the year.

If that doesn’t get you juiced, then you don’t know great content when you see it.

