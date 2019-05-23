TAKE SHELTER NOW: Tornado Warning Hits DC For Second Time In Months

Washington, D.C., residents received a tornado warning Thursday afternoon for the second time in two weeks as city residents hunkered down for the worst.

The threat of a tornado diminished rapidly over the course of several minutes, though a massive thunderstorm brought damaging winds throughout the city, the National Weather Service noted in a warning. The warning also noted that wind gusts up to 68 mph were reported near Washington Reagan National Airport. D.C. residents also faced a tornado watch in April, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA, Hyattsville MD until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/JMnzCXt3Tq — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 23, 2019

D.C. residents were posting video images and pictures of the storm as it passed through. A thunderstorm warning for parts of Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Pounding rain outside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/s8nFPVu1i1 — Tim Mak (@timkmak) May 23, 2019

Tornado warning for Capitol Hill and downtown D.C. pic.twitter.com/EUaCQSqrVo — Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) May 23, 2019

The National Weather Service’s warning comes less than a day after a tornado rolled through Jefferson City, Missouri, killing three and injuring several people. (RELATED: Three Dead After Southwestern Missouri Storm)

Multiple tornadoes also hit Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas earlier in May. These tornadoes follow record-low 2018 twister activity across the U.S. In Alabama, 23 people died in March when powerful tornadoes touched down. The deaths included children, and there was huge damage to the affected areas.

