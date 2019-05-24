Alex Smith Attends Redskins OTAs After Gruesome Leg Injury

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith was in the house with the team Thursday.

The Redskins posted two photos of Smith hanging out at OTAs. He hasn’t taken a snap of football after a horrific leg injury against the Texans this past season and is unlikely to play in 2019. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Don’t Expect Alex Smith To Play In 2019)

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

You can’t see his legs in the photos but he appeared to be in high spirits.

Alex Smith at day of OTAs supporting his teammates. pic.twitter.com/vompSPRgxY — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 23, 2019

I have no idea if Smith will ever play in the NFL again, but it’s cool to see him still spending time with team after his potentially career-ending injury.

He’s on the wrong side of 30, he’s already made a ton of money and the Redskins now have Dwayne Haskins on the roster. It would certainly appear like Washington is prepared to move on from him, but the fact he’s still supportive of the team is pretty cool.

I was at the game he got hurt, and you could tell immediately it was a serious situation. After the game, we all learned he obliterated his leg and that put an end to his 2018 season.

Will he ever play again? Time will tell, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he decided to hang it up. He’s had a hell of a run, made his money and he’s now gotten banged up in awful fashion.

I would fault him one bit if he decided he didn’t ever want to take another snap of football.

