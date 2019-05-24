Chris Wallace: Pelosi Got Under Trump’s Skin

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got under President Donald Trump’s skin throughout their continuous negotiations, echoing a common sentiment.

Wallace appeared Friday morning on “America’s Newsroom” to discuss Trump’s decision to allow Attorney General William Barr to declassify documents pertaining to the probe into possible collusion between the president’s campaign and Russia. He also discussed the recent spat between the speaker and the president.

“I have to say I’m not sure who was trolling whom. I think they were both trying to get under each other’s skin,” Wallace stated.

“There’s no question that Nancy Pelosi, when she starts talking about ‘I pray for the president’ and ‘perhaps his family should have an intervention’ was trying to get at the president,” he continued. “Clearly she succeeded to some degree in getting under his skin, when yesterday at that press conference he called on, what, about four or five members of his administration to confirm the fact that he didn’t have a temper tantrum, didn’t lose his temper when he ended the meeting on infrastructure on Wednesday.”

“On the other hand, the president gives as good as he gets,” Wallace added.

The notion that the speaker has gotten under Trump’s skin began Wednesday, when the president abruptly ended a meeting on infrastructure with Democratic leaders. He refused to meet with them until they ended all of their investigations.

Following the dust-up, Pelosi accused Trump of engaging in a “cover-up.” Trump then pushed back on the accusation and the speaker responded by saying she’d pray for the president. (RELATED: Pelosi Says She Will ‘Pray’ For Trump After Surprise Presser Blasting Democrats)

Several other media personalities claimed that Pelosi “got under” Trump’s skin.

“Once again the world is learning just how easy it is to get under the skin of the most powerful man on earth,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper said on his show Wednesday night.

The Washington Free Beacon counted 19 examples between CNN and MSNBC of someone on the network using that expression or something similar to it in a 24-hour period.

