Trump Wishes Avenatti Luck Following Indictment

President Donald Trump wished disgraced celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti “luck” Friday while speaking to reporters before departing to Japan.

“What do you say to Michael Avenatti?” a reporter shouted to the president.

“I wish him a lot of luck,” Trump answered and then grinned.

Avenatti was indicted Wednesday for the third time this year after allegedly defrauding his former client, adult film star Stephanie Clifford, or “Stormy Daniels.” He stands accused of forging Daniels’ signature and using fake documents to persuade an agent to divert over a quarter-of-a-million dollars in payment from Daniels’ book advance.

Avenatti gained notoriety for representing Daniels, who alleges that she had an affair with the president and that he paid her to keep quiet before the 2016 presidential election. His reputation continued to grow as he represented Julie Swetnick, a woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (RELATED: CNN Hosts Avenatti 59 Times In Two Months)

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York indicted Avenatti back in March for allegedly threatening to release damaging information about Nike if the company didn’t pay him and a colleague $20 million. He was also arrested for domestic abuse back in November.

“I wish him the best of luck,” the president said back in November following Avenatti’s arrest.

