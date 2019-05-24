How Do You Pronounce Buttigieg? We Asked Washington About Mayor Pete

Americans are struggling to pronounce Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s name, so we put residents of Washington, D.C., to the test.

Buttigieg, a mayor from South Bend, Indiana, is leaning into the joke with campaign paraphernalia spelling his name phonetically “boot edge edge.”

Buttigieg butted heads with President Donald Trump in May when the president compared him to Mad Magazine’s Alfred E. Neuman. Buttigieg jabbed back and said he didn’t even recognize the character, going on to insinuate that Trump is elderly and out of touch.

“[Trump] is a formidable and unconventional candidate. He is already making fun of your name and your looks — comparing you to Alfred E. Neuman. By the way, if you say, ‘What, me worry?’ right now, I’ll give you $10,” Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Buttigieg at a town hall.

Buttigieg laughed and shook his head. “Tweets are … I don’t care,” he said.

The Fox News audience applauded his reply.

