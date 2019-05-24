Kevin Durant ‘Unlikely’ To Play Right Away In The NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant likely won’t be ready to play when the NBA finals start.

The team announced Thursday their star forward is “unlikely” to “play at the beginning of the 2019 finals” as he continues to rehabilitate his calf. The Warriors added they’re “hopeful” he can play at some point against the winner of the Raptors/Bucks series, which Toronto currently leads 3-2.

Kevin Durant & DeMarcus Cousins injury update: pic.twitter.com/nMyQG0yKDl — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 23, 2019

Well, this certainly isn’t news you want to hear if you cheer for Golden State. Durant is the best player on the team, and organizations don’t really get better when future hall of fame players are off of the court.

The star forward is a freak of nature, and there’s not a defense on the planet that wants to play him.

The good news for the Warriors is the fact they swept the Trail Blazers with Durant sidelined because Steph Curry went off in epic fashion. (RELATED: Game 2 Of Bucks/Raptors Series Draws Lowest TV Ratings Since 2007)

However, do you really want to have to depend on that for two series in a row? Obviously not. The Warriors are going to need Durant back if they want to make easy work of whoever comes out of the East.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on May 20, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT

Now, could they beat the Raptors or Bucks without Durant? Sure, but it’ll just be a lot easier if their best player is on the court.

Unfortunately, it sounds like he’ll miss some games for sure. It should be very interesting to see what the Warriors can do without him once the match-up in the finals is set.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter