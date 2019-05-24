Kim Kardashian Gives Fans A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Gorgeous Wedding On 5th Anniversary

Kim Kardashian gave fans an insider’s look at her gorgeous wedding in Italy to Kanye West on the couple’s fifth anniversary Friday.

The 38-year-old reality star truly shined in her stunning white lace wedding gown in a series of snaps she shared on Instagram from the day she and the 41-year-old rapper tied the knot in Florence, Italy, in 2014, per E! News. In one of the photos, we can see just how striking the fitted gown with a very long train was.

She didn't explain a whole lot about the pictures and simply captioned them, "5 years ago today I married my best friend."

On Thursday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was already in the mood to celebrate the special day and shared a a bunch of pictures from behind-the-scenes.

“A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago @nabil,” Kardashian explained, crediting the great shots to photographer Nabil Elderkin.

Back in August 2017, the reality star celebrated her friend, Riccardo Tisci’s, birthday with a topless shot showing her on her knees ahead of trying on her wedding dress that he had designed for the special occasion. It can be seen here.

She captioned the post, “@riccardotisci17 I know I’m a day late on posting this but we spoke so you know I love you! I hope you had the best birthday yesterday! So many amazing memories & so many more to come! I love you so much and am forever grateful for you.”