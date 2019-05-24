Report: Lamar Odom Admits He Once Threatened To Kill Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom reportedly confessed to threatening to kill ex-wife Khloé Kardashian in his new book, “Darkness To Light.”

Odom admitted to mixing cocaine and ecstasy at his home while Kardashian was upstairs, according to a report published Friday by Radar Online. Odom reportedly began to hallucinate, which frightened Kardashian and prompted her to call his friends to come help.

Odom became angry enough with Kardashian that afterward, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

“What the f**k are you doing?” Lamar recalled, screaming at the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star. “You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f**king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!”

Odom also revealed he destroyed his home with a golf club in his drug-induced rage. (RELATED: Lamar Odom Reveals He Regrets Cheating On Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian)

“I just kept swinging and ripping out the drywall,” Odom wrote. “Before I was done, there were dozens of gaping holes in the walls. The golf club was bent in half.”

The former NBA player admitted to cheating on Kardashian during his drug addiction days in his memoir and said he regretted doing so. Odom was known for his constant affairs during his marriage to the reality star.

“I wish I could have been more of a man,” Odom shared. “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”