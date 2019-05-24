LeBron James Reportedly In Talks With Kawhi Leonard And Jimmy Butler

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has reportedly already begun the process of getting himself some help.

The Lakers were a circus this past season, and part of the reason is the roster just isn’t that great. Well, King James is apparently doing everything he can do fix the situation.

“From what I understand, [LeBron] has already begun the recruiting process. I’ve heard he has had contact with Kawhi Leonard. I’ve heard he’s had contact with Jimmy Butler,” Brian Windhorst said in an ESPN clip shared on Twitter Thursday night. (RELATED: Magic Johnson Steps Down As The President Of Basketball Operations For The Lakers)

“From what I understand, [LeBron] has already begun the recruiting process. I’ve heard he has had contact with Kawhi Leonard. I’ve heard he’s had contact with Jimmy Butler.” —@WindhorstESPN reporting on @PTI pic.twitter.com/2ppJjjL60h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 24, 2019

Prepare for NBA fans to lose their minds if Leonard or Butler show up for the Lakers. If both do, then people are really going to lose their minds.

People love to hate LeBron James, and people constantly cheer for him to lose. I don’t cheer for him to lose, but I don’t hate the entertainment value of the circus the Lakers have become.

However, I don’t expect it to stay that way forever. LeBron wants another ring, and he’s going to find at least one other star player to join him in that journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Mar 12, 2019 at 8:47pm PDT

The question isn’t if he’ll get it done, but who he’ll convince to join the Lakers. Leonard seems like an obvious option.

There was a ton of talk about him going to Los Angeles last offseason, but it never happened as he ended up in Toronto. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Hire Frank Vogel As The Team’s New Head Coach)

Would he be willing to stick around in Canada? I don’t know, but playing with the Lakers and LeBron has to be enticing on some level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 22, 2019 at 11:50am PST

What I do know for sure is that it’ll be laugh-out-loud funny if a superstar joins the three-time NBA champion and things only get worse.

That’s the kind of content that might get me a private jet. I’m not saying I’m hoping for that kind of chaos for unfolding, but I certainly wouldn’t cheer against it.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter