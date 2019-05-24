Report: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Breaks Up With Her Boyfriend Amid College Admissions Scandal Fallout

Actress Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend amid the fallout from Operation Varsity Blues.

Olivia Jade and Jackson Guthy were linked before the social media influencer’s parents were accused of involvement in the college admissions scandal, according to a report published Friday by Entertainment Tonight.

“Olivia’s friends were shocked when her relationship ended with her boyfriend because he was actually great for her and was a real support,” a source told ET. “He’s pretty low key and wanted to help her stay out of the limelight and move on.”

Olivia Jade wants to improve her image, the source said. As previously reported, Olivia Jade wants to go back to classes at the University of Southern California. (RELATED: Report: Olivia Jade Wants To Go Back To USC Among College Admissions Legal Drama)

“Olivia has been talking to friends about returning to USC and while it seems odd after everything that’s happened, she is concerned about her image and seems to want to prove she can complete the classes and graduate,” the source said.

“After being dropped by her brands, she’s worried she won’t ever get back on track without an education. She’s afraid she’ll always be regarded as someone incapable of getting into a good school, and will always be seen as that girl whose family paid her way in,” the source added.

Good for Olivia Jade, honestly. She’s finally taking steps to start making herself look smart and capable instead of just sitting back and letting all of this happen to her. I hope USC takes her back. Everyone loves a good redemption story.