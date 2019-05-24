The Trumpire Strikes Back

At the start of Memorial Day weekend, President Donald Trump struck out against Democrats by authorizing the Attorney General to declassify anything he sees fit in regards to the start of the Russia hoax investigation. On today’s show we get into what that means to the Democratic Party/media narrative of a cover up and how the left will try to spin even more transparency into hiding something. Plus, California looks to put warning labels on sugary drinks, and a liberal author has the thesis of her book destroyed in an interview weeks before it’s scheduled to be released. Plus, because Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and grilling season, we interview the CEO of the Kansas City BBQ Society and President of Pork Barrel BBQ, Heath Hall, about grilling tricks, tips, and how to get the most out of your BBQ.

Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi spent Thursday attacking each other, with each declaring the other to be unstable. Democrats continued their claim that somehow the President is engaging in a cover up, and the President answered with the ultimate transparency – authorizing the Attorney General to release classified material related to the origins of the Russia hoax investigation. Naturally, this caused a panic on the left. We explain it.

The media has a new talking point, one they used almost 2 dozen times on CNN and MSNBC in the last 24 hours, that Nancy Pelosi get “under Trump’s skin.” Clearing the orders to use this term went out and “journalists” dutifully heeded the call. We have the audio.

California is moving toward mandating a warning label on sugary drinks, letting people know about diabetes and tooth decay related to sugar consumption. You’d have to live under a rock to not know that, but liberals assume everyone is an idiot. We mock it accordingly.

Author Naomi Wolf has a book coming out in a few weeks about the history of homophobia. A major part of the book is how homosexuals were executed in England in the mid-18th century. In an interview with the BBC, Wolf learned that she misunderstood a legal term from the time and the executions she based a large part of her book on didn’t actually happen. The audio of her realization is hilarious and we have it.

You’re going to grill this summer, and probably this weekend. Why not learn how to do it right? Heath Hall, who has won many national BBQ awards and appeared on the first season of Shark Tank (getting an investment from “Shark” Barbara Corcoran), answers all our questions about the best way to grill all kinds of mean, hot to keep it juicy, and answers the age old question: which is better, gas or charcoal?

