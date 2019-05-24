WATCH: British Prime Minister Theresa May Gives Teary-Eyed Resignation Speech

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May said she would resign from her position Friday after nearly two years of taking Great Britain on a bungled path toward Brexit.

“I believe I was right to persevere, even when the odds against success seemed high,” she said in her resignation speech outside Number 10 Downing Street. “But it is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort.”

She added that she was “the second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.” (RELATED: British PM Theresa May To Resign After Bungling Brexit)

May said she would continue in her role until a new prime minister was selected, though she will step down as the Conservative Party leader on June 7. The new prime minister won’t be selected by general election but by members of May’s party in the coming weeks.

May survived two votes of no confidence — one from her own Conservative members of Parliament (MPs) in December and another from the House of Commons in January. But her time ran out as the U.K. failed to separate itself from the European Union after delaying Brexit twice.

The field of replacements for May could be wide. Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, a staunch Brexiteer, said May 17 that he would run for leader of the Conservative Party if May vacated, reported Sky News.

