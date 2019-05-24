This 55-Inch 4K Smart TV Is Half Off For A Limited Time

Looking to trade in your old TV for a bigger screen and a clearer picture? You can upgrade for less than you think. This TCL 55″ 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV has 4K Ultra HD picture clarity combined with HDR for stunning quality. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and smart functionality, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows from apps like Netflix and Hulu. It’s even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control it using only your voice.

Take $300 off right now on one of the best reviewed TV sets on Amazon

What’s more, it’s on sale! This high-quality TV retails for $599.99, but you can snag one for $299.99 right now at Amazon. Shipping is free. Don’t wait to take advantage of this great offer!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

