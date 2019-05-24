Tom Cotton Has A Request For Americans This Memorial Day, Our ‘Most Sacred National Holiday’

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton explained Friday that Memorial Day is America’s “most sacred national holiday” and that those who have fallen in combat should be honored during the holiday weekend.

“I would just ask everyone to remember them if [Americans] know any Gold Star families, parents who have lost a child, a widow or a widower who lost a husband or a spouse, maybe kids who don’t have a mom or dad, to try to take time for them,” Cotton said while appearing on Hill.TV’s “Rising.”

Cotton enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2005 and ultimately served tours in both Baghdad, as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and eastern Afghanistan.

The senator was discharged from the Army Reserve in 2013 after receiving a Bronze Star Medal, Ranger Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Afghanistan Campaign Medal and Iraq Campaign Medal. (RELATED: Tom Cotton Calls For A Vote Citing Democrats’ ‘Character Assassination’ Of Kavanaugh)

“Say a prayer for [Gold Star families]. If [Americans] know them in their community, give them a call. Maybe go see them after church on Sunday. Maybe go visit them on Monday to remind them that we’re not forgetting their service, that we continue to honor their sacrifice,” Cotton continued. “Oftentimes the rest of the world moves on, as it must, but if you’re one of those families who lost a son or a daughter or a husband or wife, mom or dad, you never move on from that.”

