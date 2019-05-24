US Marshal’s Task Force Kills Fugitive Outside Florida Mosque: Officials

Law enforcement killed a fugitive wanted for alleged attempted murder outside a mosque in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida Gadyaces Serralta said the Friday encounter between the suspect and the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force happened in Masjid Al-Iman Mosque’s parking lot. Task force members opened fire after the fugitive allegedly exited his vehicle and held a gun, Local 10 reported.

“We do not believe that the mosque was involved in any way, nor the subject with the mosque, but those are things we need to look into and it’s going to take some time, folks,” Serralta said during a news conference Friday, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

No law enforcement officers were injured, The Associated Press reported. Council on American Islamic Relations spokesman Wilfredo Ruiz said mosque members did not know the fugitive.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the situation. The name of the fugitive has not been released. (RELATED: 2 Men Dead After Trying To Jump Drawbridge With Car: Police)

“FDLE’s investigation of the law enforcement response to the shooting is active and we cannot provide details at this time,” the department told The Daily Caller News Foundation over email. “Once we get to a point in the investigation where we can provide additional information, we will.”

