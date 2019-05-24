Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 1 Recap Video

“Yellowstone” Season 2 starts June 19, and there’s one video every single fan needs to see before that day arrives.

Paramount Network dropped a video on YouTube Friday, recapping the first season of the hit show with Kevin Costner. If you’re a fan of the show, then there’s no excuse for you to miss this awesome video.

Take a walk down memory lane from the first season below. You can all thank me later.

June 19 truly can’t get here fast enough. The Dutton family, mostly John and Kayce, are prepping for a war against everybody. Throw Rip and Beth into the mix and you’re fixing for one hell of a fight.

Kayce, who has a certified track record of killing, let Dan Jenkins hang to end season one, and there’s no question the villains will be just as ruthless the second time around. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

I honestly have no idea what is going to happen, but I can promise you all the Dutton family and the men loyal to them aren’t going to roll over without a fight.

Judging from what we’ve seen so far, Rip and the rest of the branded men are more than willing to do violence on John’s behalf.

The only question for season three is: Who will that violence be against?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 1, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

Tune in June 19 on the Paramount Network to catch the start of season two. It should be absolutely epic. I hope you all enjoyed the recap!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter