Convenience Store Clerk Loses Job After Scaring Off Armed Robber With A Gun

An Oregon convenience store clerk reportedly lost his job after pulling a gun on a hatchet wielding burglar.

A man dressed in a black hooded jacket and wearing a ski mask reportedly attempted to rob the Oak Grove Plaid Pantry convenience store around 1 a.m. on April 28, allegedly using a hatchet to threaten the on-duty clerk, KOIN 6 News reports.

Surveillance video released by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office shows the clerk pull out a gun and pointing it at the suspect in self-defense, then calling 911. The video then shows the suspect give over his hatchet to the clerk, sliding it across the counter, then getting on his knees briefly with his hands in the air before fleeing the store abruptly.

The president of Plaid Pantry said that the clerk has been fired from the company on account of his actions, which were in direct conflict with the company’s zero tolerance weapons policy, according to KOIN 6 News. He told KOIN 6 that employees are trained to deescalate violent confrontations, instead of using defensive weapons.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in their early 20s, standing at approximately 5 ft 5 in, according to KOIN 6 News. He reportedly said, “I’m sorry. I’ll leave,” as he backed away from the counter after the gun was drawn, according to Sgt. Marcus Mendoza of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Fox News reports. (RELATED: Man Hits Bank Robber During His Getaway In Massachusetts)

“We’d like to reunite you with the hatchet you left behind after the clerk responded with a handgun and a 911 call and you fled the scene,” Mendoza said, referring to the suspect in a press release.

