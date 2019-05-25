Have I Forced The Wisconsin Vs. Nebraska Football Game To Get Scheduled For Primetime?

Ladies and gentlemen, I might have successfully forced Wisconsin’s football game against Nebraska to become primetime television.

A few days ago, I pointed out the fact it’s laughable to believe Nebraska is in a better position to win the Big Ten West than Wisconsin, which is a fact beyond debate.

In the days since, it’s literally all anybody in the world of Big Ten football has been talking about. It’s dominating the college football scene. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on May 22, 2019 at 9:04am PDT

Look no further than the hundreds of pissy Nebraska fans in my Twitter mentions if you need proof of that fact.

There’s one very obvious question that now surrounds the situation. Have I forced ESPN or Fox to broadcast the game November 16 in primetime?

It’s now the one game every Nebraska fan in the country has circled on the calendar, and with two large fanbases now at each other’s throats, I think that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

Ratings might never get higher!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

Before I started (and won) a fight with the entire state of Nebraska, this was just a mid-level game for the Badgers, despite it being the Super Bowl of the schedule for the Cornhuskers. Now, we’re ready for war.

Too many words have been said, there’s been too much trash talk, too many people are on edge and it’ll all be the sweeter now when Wisconsin beats the living hell out of Nebraska.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 19, 2019 at 8:25am PDT

This is the game of the century for the Cornhuskers, and they still won’t get close. It’s borderline poetic. You can all thank me later when the game gets broadcast under the lights. Am I hero? We can let the debate on that begin when we drink beers in victory in November.

