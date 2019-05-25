Harrison Ford Has Definite Ideas About Who Should Play ‘Indiana Jones’ When He’s Gone

Your first name

Actor Harrison Ford told NBC’s “Today” on Friday that once he’s gone, his beloved character Indiana Jones should be gone as well.

“When I’m gone, he’s gone,” Ford told host Craig Melvin.

“Indiana Jones number five …” Melvin began, to which Ford replied, “He’s in here somewhere.” (RELATED: Harrison Ford Becomes Real-Life Indiana Jones)

“It’s … it’s … he better be, because it’s coming out!” Melvin continued. “When you’re done with that role, who would you like to see as Indiana Jones?”

Ford laughed and put a hand on Melvin’s shoulder, saying, “Nobody — is gonna be Indiana Jones. Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones.”

“So when you’re gone, it’s gone.”

Harrison Ford Says Indiana Jones Dies With Him (Sorry, Chris Pratt) https://t.co/E7uIrajB0x pic.twitter.com/16miq1oSX3 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) May 24, 2019

“When I’m gone, he’s gone. Get it in there!” Ford tapped his own head, then laughed. “This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine.”

Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor character in “Wonder Woman” was reportedly inspired by Indiana Jones — but it’s Marvel Comics Universe’s Star Lord, Chris Pratt, who has been rumored to be Hollywood’s choice to take up the fedora and whip.

Here’s the story, Mr. Spielberg: Indiana Jones (aka Harrison Ford) goes looking for the Fountain of Youth. Shocker: He finds it. Younger Indie (aka Chris Pratt) exits the water. Franchise saved. You’re welcome. #Hollywood #movies — Douglas Ernst (@douglasernst) April 4, 2018

I love all five Indiana Jones movies, particularly the one starring a fan-made image of Chris Pratt. pic.twitter.com/f4ng1YEmT1 — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) September 28, 2016

Indiana Jones movie idea: IJ and the Fountain Of Youth. Ford finds it, drinks. Looks up, it’s Chris Pratt. Puts on hat, says “Still fits.” — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) April 19, 2016

An interesting question, to be sure.

POLL: Can Another Actor Be Indiana Jones After Harrison Ford? https://t.co/arhrJrubLM — ComingSoon.net by Mandatory (@comingsoonnet) May 8, 2019

