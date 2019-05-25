Harrison Ford Has Definite Ideas About Who Should Play ‘Indiana Jones’ When He’s Gone

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Actor Harrison Ford told NBC’s “Today” on Friday that once he’s gone, his beloved character Indiana Jones should be gone as well.

“When I’m gone, he’s gone,” Ford told host Craig Melvin.

WATCH:

“Indiana Jones number five …” Melvin began, to which Ford replied, “He’s in here somewhere.” (RELATED: Harrison Ford Becomes Real-Life Indiana Jones)

“It’s … it’s … he better be, because it’s coming out!” Melvin continued. “When you’re done with that role, who would you like to see as Indiana Jones?”

Ford laughed and put a hand on Melvin’s shoulder, saying, “Nobody — is gonna be Indiana Jones. Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones.”

“So when you’re gone, it’s gone.”

“When I’m gone, he’s gone. Get it in there!” Ford tapped his own head, then laughed. “This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine.”

Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor character in “Wonder Woman” was reportedly inspired by Indiana Jones — but it’s Marvel Comics Universe’s Star Lord, Chris Pratt, who has been rumored to be Hollywood’s choice to take up the fedora and whip.

An interesting question, to be sure.

Follow Virginia on Twitter

Tags : chris pine chris pratt harrison ford indiana jones
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller