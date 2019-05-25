Illegal Immigrant Arrested After Impregnating 11-Year-Old Girl, Likely To Be Deported

An illegal immigrant from Guatemala was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, after he allegedly impregnated his 11-year-old girlfriend.

Carlos Jacinto Cobo-Perez, 20, admitted to investigators that he had sex with the girl near her elementary school, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Phoenix Police on May 18.

Cobo-Perez’s relationship with the girl was revealed after her mother noticed a hickey on her daughter’s neck in Nov. 2018, reported The Arizona Republic. Cobo-Perez confessed the relationship a month later during an interview with police. He acknowledged that he knew her age and that the relationship was wrong. Cobo-Perez subsequently stated that he would end contact with the girl.

However, the girl was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital on May 17 where a pregnancy test returned a positive result.

“He called me last Friday crying, telling me he got his girlfriend pregnant and I didn’t believe it,”a friend of Cobo-Perez told FOX-5. “She really loved him with all her heart, but her parents would not let her see him.”

The girl’s parents provided the Moon Valley Justice Court a letter that Cobo-Perez sent to the girl where he explained that he could go to jail for the relationship but did not care, according to police filings. (RELATED: Jordanian National Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy To Smuggle Yemenis Through Mexican Border)

He faces charges of sexual conduct with a minor and aggravated assault and is currently jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

“On May 18, 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer with the Maricopa County Jail on Carlos Jacinto Cobo-Perez, 20, an illegal alien from Guatemala, following his criminal arrest for two felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one felony count of aggravated assault,” ICE said in a statement.

