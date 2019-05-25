Check Out These Jaw-Dropping Looks From The 2019 Cannes Film Festival

It has been pure old fashion glamor during the last two weeks at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera.

Some of the world’s most striking supermodels and actresses have graced the red carpet at the annual festivities in the most jaw-dropping dresses and outfits anyone has ever put their eyes on. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid and former lingerie model Alessandra Ambrosio proved without a doubt that their best color is red, hitting the festival in gorgeous floor-length gowns with high leg slits. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Not to be outdone, Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver basically won the whole thing with her stunning looks, from a bright red flowing sleeveless gown to a strapless pink number that was purely incredible. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

But we would be remiss not to mention lingerie model Sara Sampaio, who definitely turned heads in a head-to-toe metallic silver outfit. Kendall Jenner also looked amazing in a hot pink strapless number.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

There were so many incredible looks by celebrities too, like Amber Heard and newly married Priyanka Chopra. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out some of the hottest looks from the festival in France and let us know if you agree. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

It truly has been an unforgettable event.