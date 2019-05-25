Police Officer Kicks Woman In The Face With A Football In Viral Video

Busted Coverage recently shared an incredible video on Twitter.

In honor of Memorial Day Weekend, BC tweeted out a video of a police officer absolutely drilling a woman in the face with a football.

I'm not talking about a video of a woman getting brushed by a ball. I'm talking about a woman getting absolutely crushed.

Watch the hilarious moment below.

It’s Indy 500 Weekend…make sure to get out there and create some content pic.twitter.com/PD6edJgIQj — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) May 24, 2019

My friends, it really doesn't get much funnier than that at all. The police officer was feeling himself. He thought he was the man of the day as he cocked back his leg to send that ball down range.

The crowd was supporting him, it was positive energy and it all ended with him sending a football into the face of a young lady.

If that doesn’t have you laughing, then you don’t understand great comedy.

Nobody supports the police more than I do, but I’m also a huge fan of viral content. In this case, the video above didn’t disappoint at all.

I hope that girl’s face didn’t get messed up too bad because she got absolutely crushed.

