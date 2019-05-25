Tornadoes Threatened The Nation’s Capital, But These Men Stood Firm

Washington, D.C. was paralyzed by a tornado warning — the second in just weeks — but at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, guards braved torrential rain and high winds, never wavering in their duties.

The U.S. Department of Defense shared several photos detailing the harsh conditions the guards endured as they stood watch at Arlington National Cemetery. (RELATED: President Trump Lays A Wreath At The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier)

“On Wednesday, torrential rain and drastic wind gusts overcame America’s most hallowed grounds,” the DoD tweeted. “Visitors ran for cover. News media piled into vehicles together. The streets flooded. Trees as old as the cemetery itself broke at the trunk and came crashing down.”

1 of 4: On Wednesday, torrential rain and drastic wind gusts overcame America’s most hallowed grounds. Visitors ran for cover. News media piled into vehicles together. The streets flooded. Trees as old as the cemetery itself broke at the trunk and came crashing down. pic.twitter.com/B1xBgsGIOm — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 25, 2019

Some were on hand to assist in planting flags by every headstone in preparation for Memorial Day weekend, and they continued with that task until they were ordered to stand down, sent to lower ground for safety.

“But America’s Regiment endured,” the DoD continued. “They found low ground and held fast through the wind and the rain. Some had to be ordered to stand down from planting flags, still determined to continue to #HonorTheFallen.”

2 of 4: But America’s Regiment endured. They found low ground and held fast through the wind and the rain. Some had to be to ordered to stand down from planting flags, still determined to continue to #HonorTheFallen. pic.twitter.com/zt8EN3twh4 — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 25, 2019

“One of the most extraordinary displays of discipline and dedication to duty ever to be witnessed at @ArlingtonNatl was taking place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” the DoD noted. “With only a few watching from cover, a Tomb Sentinel approached the Unknowns with U.S. flags in hand.”

3 of 4: One of the most extraordinary displays of discipline and dedication to duty ever to be witnessed at @ArlingtonNatl was taking place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. With only a few watching from cover, a Tomb Sentinel approached the Unknowns with U.S. flags in hand. pic.twitter.com/5nI6s5oXmK — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 25, 2019

“As thunder shook the ground & rains washed down, the Tomb Sentinel pierced through the elements w/breath-taking precision. He knelt & placed the flags in honor of the Unknowns. Humans have their limits, but @USArmyOldGuard has yet to meet theirs. #KnowYourMil.” the story concluded.

4 of 4: As thunder shook the ground & rains washed down, the Tomb Sentinel pierced through the elements w/breath-taking precision. He knelt & placed the flags in honor of the Unknowns. Humans have their limits, but @USArmyOldGuard has yet to meet theirs. #KnowYourMil pic.twitter.com/t1VA3c8dDd — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) May 25, 2019

Members of the U.S. Army Old Guard, tasked with the incredible honor and duty of standing watch over the Unknowns, often stand in conditions that send the rest of the world in search of shelter or the comfort of home. They have stood this post in an unbroken line since 1937.

As thunder shook the ground, rains washed down and winds literally snapped century-old trees in half, A Tomb Sentinel moved through the elements with precision and grace toward the tomb. He knelt and placed a U.S. flag to honor the Unknowns. Only a few witnessed it. pic.twitter.com/YomqCAYTtq — The Old Guard (@USArmyOldGuard) May 25, 2019

Seven days a week since 1937. Tomb Sentinels assigned to the @USArmyOldGuard guard The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 24 hours a day – even in inclement weather. #ArmyValues #SoldierStory#USArmy photo by Spc. Gabriel Silva pic.twitter.com/hCiRWC4DSd — U.S. Army (@USArmy) September 25, 2018

