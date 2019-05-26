Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Discusses First Spring Practice While At The QB Retreat

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz sounds excited to get to work.

The freshman phenom is currently in Los Angeles for The QB Retreat, and he was nothing but smiles when discussing his first spring ball as a college athlete.

Mertz told 247Sports the following when discussing his first spring camp with Wisconsin:

It was great. It was great. Just ready to get in that room and compete with the guys. It’s a great group of quarterbacks and it’s a great team. That was the main thing throughout the whole recruiting process. I knew it was a great place to be. Great group of guys to be around, and it just kind of verified that for me. It was a great spring.

You can watch his full comments below.

The freshman star also spent some time Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger Patrick Mahomes. Any amount of time we can get Mertz around one of the best players in the league is time well spent.

I really can’t wait to see what happens when we just let Mertz cut loose. I can’t remember the last time we had a player as hyped as him.

Russell Wilson entered Camp Randall with insane expectations but that happened as a graduate transfer. We all knew Russ was going to show up and show out the moment he put on a red and white Wisconsin uniform. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

Mertz hasn’t taken a single snap of college football yet, and the whole state is locked in. Is it fair? I have no idea, but it’s the reality of the situation. Badgers fans are ready to take that next step, and Mertz has been identified as the man to get that done.

I generally like to keep expectations low for freshman. Very few players are capable of coming in and having an immediate impact in big time college football.

However, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t caught up in the Mertz hype. It’s all anybody is talking about these days, and this young man is carrying an entire state on his shoulders.

As any true Wisconsin man would, he’s handled it with incredible maturity. Let’s get to work.

