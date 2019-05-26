Here’s What Klobuchar Said McCain ‘Kept Reciting’ During Trump’s Inauguration

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar told rally attendees at a Saturday campaign stop that the late Sen. John McCain “kept reciting” the names of dictators during President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech.

The Minnesota senator told a group of around 200 supporters at Jasper Winery in Des Moines, Iowa, that she sat next to McCain and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during Trump’s inauguration.

“I sat on that stage between Bernie and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation,” she said, according to HuffPost. “He understood it. He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did.”

Klobuchar “regularly mentions her friendship with McCain” on the campaign trail, HuffPost reported. (RELATED: Trump Says John McCain Put Him In ‘Jeopardy’ By Giving Dossier To FBI)

The long-running feud between the two politicians was amplified when the then-GOP presidential contender said that McCain, who spent five and a half years being tortured in a North Vietnamese prison, was “not a war hero.”

Though they often criticized each other during the first year and a half of Trump’s presidency, things reached another level after McCain became the deciding vote against the GOP’s attempt to repeal Obamacare.

