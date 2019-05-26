Tlaib Says House Democrats To ‘Demand’ Move Towards Impeachment

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Democrats are moving toward demanding President Donald Trump be impeached on Sunday.

Tlaib appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and was asked about impeachment by host Chuck Todd and specifically why she could not get the majority of House Democrats to defend calls for impeachment. Tlaib responded by saying, “I think it is moving toward that. It’s going to demand that.”

The Minnesota Democrat came under fire just hours after being sworn into Congress in January for telling a group of left-wing supporters she would help Democrats “impeach the motherf****r,” referencing Trump.

Tlaib also said “this is not about the 2020 election, it’s about doing what’s right now for our country. This is going to be a precedent that we set when we don’t hold this president accountable to the rule of the law and to the United States Constitution.”

In early May, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him from office because he thinks it will help him fire up his base.

“Don’t tell anybody I told you this: Trump is goading us to impeach him,” Pelosi said during an event hosted by Cornell University in New York City. “That’s what he’s doing. Every single day, he’s just like, taunting and taunting and taunting.”

If Tlaib wants to move forward with impeachment, she will need to get Pelosi and other prominent members of the House on board. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Does Rep Tlaib Still Want To ‘Impeach The Motherf***er?’ Here’s What She Said)

However, Pelosi has previously said Democrats should not focus on impeaching Trump, saying it could be a “gift to Republicans.” The speaker of the House also said impeaching Trump is “not a priority” after his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in November 2018.

