Urban Meyer Says He Thinks He’s Done Coaching

Urban Meyer continued to leave a slight crack in the door for a coaching return in recent comments the former Ohio State coach made.

The three-time national champion, who has had some health issues, retired after this past season with Ohio State, and the reins were handed over to Ryan Day. Judging from some recent comments, he hasn’t entirely slammed the door shut on a return. (RELATED: Ohio State AD Gene Smith Has A ‘Hard Time Believing’ Urban Meyer Will Coach Again)

“I learned my lesson long ago. All I’m going to say is I believe I’m done (coaching). I think I’m done,” Meyer recently told Buckeyextra.com.

Let me give you all a great example from my own life here that should help you read between the lines with Urban Meyer. I’ve had some women tell me they “think” they’re coming home with me, and then reality slaps me in the face.

The word “think” is meaningless when predicting the future, and it allows wiggle room. What Meyer is possibly doing here is hedging. Otherwise, he’d just come right out and say he’d never coach again.

Instead, he just doesn’t “think” he’ll coach again. Please tell me you’re all smart enough to see what’s going.

Now, if he comes out of retirement for perhaps the USC job, he can just say he changed his mind! His thoughts and aspirations changed!

See how easy it would be for him to wiggle out of retirement and everything he’s said?

Trust me, guys like Urban Meyer don’t call it quits if they think they have anything left in the tank. I fully expect him to be back on the sidelines at some point. I’d be absolutely shocked if that turned out to not be the case.

