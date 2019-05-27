Army Widow And TAPS Founder Discusses How To Heal

Bonnie Carroll is an Air Force veteran who lost her husband in a tragic plane crash, and is now dedicating her life to helping others who share a similar experience.

Carroll helped found the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) in 1994 after her husband Tom died in an Army National Guard plane crash. For her work, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Carroll sat down with The Daily Caller to discuss her experience and how she uses TAPS to help others.

