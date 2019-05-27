Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Hospitalized With ‘Stroke-Like Symptoms’

Your first name

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was hospitalized Sunday morning with “stroke-like symptoms,” his company announced.

Gilbert’s company Quicken Loans released a statement Sunday saying that one of the NBA’s most visible owners is “recovering comfortably.”

“Early this morning, Dan Gilbert sought care at a local hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms,” the company said. “He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably.”

Quicken Loans statement on company founder/CEO & Cavs owner Dan Gilbert pic.twitter.com/AyB6wX631e — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 27, 2019

Statement from a Quicken Loans spokesman: “He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably.” Get well soon, Dan Gilbert ???? #Cavs #BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/mGCLtQzYOc — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) May 27, 2019



Gilbert has owned the Cavs since 2005, and the organization has experienced unprecedented success under his watch. Since Gilbert bought the team 14 years ago, the Cavs have made five NBA Finals appearances, winning it all in 2016.(RELATED: Cleveland Cavaliers Hire Michigan Basketball Coach John Beilein)

A Detroit area businessman, Gilbert’s net worth exceeds $7 billion, according to Forbes.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Gilbert and his family as he makes his recovery.

Follow William Davis on Twitter