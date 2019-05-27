Amazon’s Security Camera Is The #1 Most Popular, And It Is On Sale Today Only

Do you feel your home is well-protected? If you don’t have a home security monitor, I’m not sure how you could. You never know who might break into your house, or if something bad might be happening to an unattended child.

Quite frankly, if you want your home to be protected, you need a home security camera. Did you know Amazon makes its own security camera? It promises 1080p full HD (downloadable) video, plus two-way audio. Of course, my favorite part is that it connects to Alexa. (That’s a big one for me, considering how many Echo Dots I now have.)

In a one-day-only deal, Amazon’s security camera is $30 off:

Amazon Cloud Cam Indoor Security Camera, Works with Alexa on sale for $89.99

The Amazon Cloud Cam is the #1 bestselling product in the entire category of security & surveillance equipment.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.