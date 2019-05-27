Craig And Fred: How A Marine Rescued A Stray Dog In Afghanistan

Battling the Taliban in Afghanistan might sound like a strange way to find a new friend, but that is what Marine Craig Grossi did.

Grossi met a bug-covered stray dog and the rest is history. He brought Fred back with him to the United States and the two have formed an enduring bond ever since.

He has even written a book about their nique relationship titled “Craig & Fred: A Marine, a Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other.”

Grossi sat down with The Daily Caller to discuss his service in the Marines and, of course, Fred.

