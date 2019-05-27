New Gillette Ad Shows Father Teaching Transgender Son To Shave

A new Gillette commercial was released on social media Thursday, showing a father teaching his transgender son how to shave with a Gillette razor.

The advertisement features transgender Toronto artist, Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, as he learns how to shave from his father, following his transition from female to male, according to Fox News.

WATCH:

“Growing up I was always trying to figure out what man I wanted to become and I’m still trying to find out what kind of man I want to become,” Brown says as the ad begins.

The ad shows Brown in front of a sink attempting to shave for the first time as his father coaches him through it.

“Now, don’t be scared, don’t be scared. Shaving is about being confident,” Brown’s father advises.

“I’m at the point in my manhood where I’m actually happy. It’s not just myself transitioning, it’s everybody around me transitioning,” Brown explains as the ad comes to a close. (RELATED: Gillette Uses New Ad Buy To Lecture Men On Toxic Masculinity)

Gillette shared the ad on Facebook Thursday, with the title “First Shave, the story of Samson | #MyBestSelf.”

Brown posted a message on Facebook regarding the ad, explaining that it was important for him to include his father in the ad because of the support he has given him throughout his transition.

“I shot this ad for Gillette and wanted to include my father, who has been one of my greatest supporters throughout my transition, encouraging me to be confident and live authentically as my best self,” the post read.

Brown said in the post that he hopes this ad resonates with his “trans siblings”.

“I am confident that this ad will encourage many of my trans siblings and fill them with the knowledge that our existence in this world can be filled with the love and support we deserve.”

Gillette previously centered marketing campaigns around its slogan “The Best a Man Can Get” attempting to tackle concepts such as “toxic masculinity” and bullying with its famous “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be” advertisement, which caused a public uproar in January.

WATCH:

Follow Matt on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.