J.J. Watt Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Kealia Ohai

J.J. Watt got engaged to his girlfriend Kealia Ohai.

The Houston Texans star defensive end posted several photos of himself proposing Sunday night to his soccer star future wife. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

He captioned the pictures, “I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes.”

Watt just can’t stop winning these days. He’s tearing up the NFL, making a ton of cash doing it and he’s out there giving awesome commencement speeches. And now, he’s engaged.

The guy just doesn’t know what it means to slow down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on May 2, 2019 at 7:32pm PDT

In all seriousness, the kids of Watt and Ohai are going to be outrageously good at sports. She’s a soccer star and he’s one of the greatest football players to ever live.

That’s the type of DNA most parents couldn’t even dream of. That’s the kind of DNA that wins titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Mar 22, 2019 at 4:44pm PDT

Major props to Watt for securing himself a smoke of a future wife. The former Wisconsin star just wins at everything he does, and there’s no question about it at all.

Can’t wait to see just how dominant his kids are going to be if he has them. My guess is you’re talking about athletes that’ll look like they were engineered in a lab. It’s never too early to get started on the recruiting process!

