Luke Grimes Says We’ll See Kayce’s Navy SEAL Backstory In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2

Luke Grimes recently had some awesome insight about the second season of “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network.

Grimes plays the youngest Dutton son, Kayce, and he’s arguably the most interesting character in the show. We know he has no problem unleashing violence when necessary, and killed many people in the first season. While I would argue all the killing was more than justified, it showed John Dutton’s youngest son is a very dangerous man. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Now, it sounds like we’re going to find out just what molded the awesome character to be that way.

Grimes stated the following in part in a video posted by Deadline about Kayce’s journey and what we’re going to get to see in season two:

The way he decides he’s going to take care of himself is to join the military, becomes a Navy SEAL and goes off to war. And the things that happened to him over there, you know, we don’t really know, and so you start to find out a little bit in season two. It kind of really makes normal aspects of everyday life sort of impossible for him.

You can watch the full video below.

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this immediately. Sign me up right now! We really didn’t know much at all about Kayce’s military backstory in season one.

We knew he was a hardened killer and that he’d been a Navy SEAL. Outside of that, we didn’t know much at all.

It sounds like that’ll all change when season two comes out June 19.

The first season of “Yellowstone” was downright incredible, and I 100% believe season two will be just as great.

There’s just no way it’s not awesome. It’s just not possible. Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast are great, the whole show is about as badass as it can get and war is imminent between the Dutton family and their enemies in season two.

What’s not to love?

Tune in June 19 to watch the action unfold. It’s going to be great.

