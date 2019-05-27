Meghan McCain To Klobuchar: ‘Leave My Father’s Legacy And Memory Out Of Presidential Politics’

Meghan McCain blasted Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar Monday, calling on her to please leave the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain out of her campaign pitch.

“On behalf of the entire McCain family – @amyklobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics,” McCain tweeted.

Klobuchar, who is in the running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, told some 200 rally attendees that McCain, who sat near her at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, had spent the time reciting the names of dictators.

“I sat on that stage between Bernie and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation,” HuffPost’s report quoted Klobuchar. “He understood it. He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did.”

Huffpost also reported that Klobuchar often mentions her friendship with John McCain on the campaign trail. (RELATED: ‘My Father Lives Rent-Free In Your Head’: Meghan McCain Spars With Trump)

At the time of publication, it did not appear that Klobuchar had responded to McCain’s tweet.

